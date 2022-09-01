ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $175,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $975,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

Shares of NOW traded down $16.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $417.97. 25,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 459.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $468.08 and a 200-day moving average of $493.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,963 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,230. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

