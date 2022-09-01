Short Interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Drops By 13.4%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ambow Education Stock Performance

Ambow Education stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.44. 12,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,813. Ambow Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides a range of educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs.

