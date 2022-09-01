Short Interest in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI) Increases By 7.7%

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Get Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,004,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the interactive entertainment, film/television, music, print and digital books, e-sports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, and enabling services and technologies sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.