Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Increases By 7.2%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aware

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aware by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Aware by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aware by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Aware in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aware by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 28,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Aware Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AWRE opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Aware has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.19.

About Aware

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

