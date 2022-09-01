Short Interest in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Grows By 6.3%

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 6,700,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ball to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.
Ball Price Performance
Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,672. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ball has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.56.
Ball Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.40%.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
Read More
