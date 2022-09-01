Short Interest in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Drops By 9.3%

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,300 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 802,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Benefitfocus Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,369. The company has a market capitalization of $232.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benefitfocus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Siris Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,883,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 765,545 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 24.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNFT. Piper Sandler cut Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

