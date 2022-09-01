Short Interest in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Drops By 9.3%

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,300 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 802,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Benefitfocus Stock Down 8.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,369. The company has a market capitalization of $232.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $13.06.
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on BNFT. Piper Sandler cut Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
