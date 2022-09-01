Short Interest in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Declines By 13.4%

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,030,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 16,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,752,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,650. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.74.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $234,554.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,070,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,520,779.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,115 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,771. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.