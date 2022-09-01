Short Interest in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expands By 5.1%

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 227,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSTR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CapStar Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

CapStar Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.93. 1,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. CapStar Financial has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $22.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $439.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.95.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 33.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CapStar Financial in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading

