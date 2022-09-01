Short Interest in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Decreases By 7.3%

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,210,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 13,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENN. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cenntro Electric Group Price Performance

Cenntro Electric Group stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Cenntro Electric Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

