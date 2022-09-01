Short Interest in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Declines By 7.0%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,600 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 520,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $49.81 on Thursday. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $721.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.68% and a net margin of 58.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.