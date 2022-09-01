Short Interest in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Rises By 5.4%

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 976,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,285,000 after acquiring an additional 883,029 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,739.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after purchasing an additional 610,182 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,139,000 after purchasing an additional 553,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $191,481,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRL traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.54. 13,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,595. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $200.90 and a 1 year high of $460.21.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
