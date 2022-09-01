Short Interest in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Rises By 5.4%

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 976,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,285,000 after acquiring an additional 883,029 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,739.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after purchasing an additional 610,182 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,139,000 after purchasing an additional 553,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $191,481,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.67.

CRL traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.54. 13,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,595. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $200.90 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.