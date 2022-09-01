Short Interest in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Declines By 10.3%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 7,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Chegg by 726.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 196,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 173,024 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 449.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 213,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 174,999 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chegg by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.96. 100,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,854. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. Chegg has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

