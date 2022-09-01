Short Interest in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Declines By 7.1%

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 8,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on DT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Shares of DT stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.71, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,726 shares of company stock valued at $624,677 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,247 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,151 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,020 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

