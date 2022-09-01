Short Interest in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Expands By 7.5%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 6,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,367,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after buying an additional 351,189 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,555,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,177,000 after buying an additional 5,309,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,421,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,816,000 after buying an additional 2,192,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,984,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,085,000 after purchasing an additional 139,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 4.3 %

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

EGO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 113,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,306. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $975.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

