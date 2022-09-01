Short Interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Declines By 11.6%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE:EXK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.69 million, a PE ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

About Endeavour Silver

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 493,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares during the period. SIG North Trading ULC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 484,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

See Also

