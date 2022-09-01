Short Interest in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Expands By 6.3%

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 329,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Energy Recovery Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of ERII stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.77. 745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.24 and a beta of 1.24.
Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery
Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 27.8% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 194,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.
