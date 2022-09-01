Short Interest in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Increases By 5.0%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.
Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 2.3 %
EEFT opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.88. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $88.61 and a one year high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Euronet Worldwide Company Profile
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.