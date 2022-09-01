Short Interest in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Increases By 5.0%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 2.3 %

EEFT opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.88. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $88.61 and a one year high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

