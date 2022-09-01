Short Interest in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Decreases By 10.0%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evo Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its stake in Evo Acquisition by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,183,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after buying an additional 635,618 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,598,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Evo Acquisition by 66.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 869,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 348,530 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 3,571.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,359,000.

Evo Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Evo Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Evo Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

About Evo Acquisition

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

