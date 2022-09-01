Short Interest in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Grows By 6.5%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Evolus in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $345,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,437,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,772,018.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Evolus by 195.5% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,632,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,517 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evolus by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,096 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $10,249,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Evolus by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,084,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,833,000 after purchasing an additional 750,022 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 636,109 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.84. 61,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,838. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.95. Evolus has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.34.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

