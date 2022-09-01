Short Interest in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Grows By 6.5%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EOLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Evolus in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $345,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,437,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,772,018.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus
Evolus Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.84. 61,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,838. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.95. Evolus has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.34.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolus (EOLS)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.