Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Declines By 10.4%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 150,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

AGM traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $109.00. The company had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,517. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average is $108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

