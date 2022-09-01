Short Interest in Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Declines By 8.8%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 875,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 399.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRRPF. Desjardins lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

