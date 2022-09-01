Short Interest in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Increases By 8.1%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCA opened at $24.06 on Thursday. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
