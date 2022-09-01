Short Interest in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Increases By 8.1%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCA opened at $24.06 on Thursday. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $662,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter.

