Short Interest in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Expands By 5.8%

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,700 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 532,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,175.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $110,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,175.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $619.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

