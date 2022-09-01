Short Interest in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Rises By 6.6%

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.
Insider Activity at FMC
In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FMC Price Performance
NYSE:FMC traded down $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $106.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.27. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.42 and a 52 week high of $140.99.
FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.
FMC Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.
About FMC
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FMC (FMC)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.