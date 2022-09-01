Short Interest in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Rises By 6.6%

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FMC Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after buying an additional 679,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after buying an additional 436,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,634,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,304,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC traded down $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $106.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.27. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.42 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.