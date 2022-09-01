Short Interest in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Drops By 9.3%

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Fortress Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.92 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

