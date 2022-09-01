Short Interest in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Declines By 13.8%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,400 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 463,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FURY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $4,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

