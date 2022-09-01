Short Interest in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Decreases By 7.0%

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 182,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 26.4% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,264,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 263,901 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,180,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

GNE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,001. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $262.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

Featured Articles

