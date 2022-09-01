Short Interest in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expands By 6.5%

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.50.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 390,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 118,324 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

