Short Interest in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expands By 7.1%

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,488. Graco has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,081 in the last three months. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Graco by 9.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 372,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth about $380,000. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 43.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at about $2,070,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

