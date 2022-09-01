Short Interest in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Decreases By 12.0%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after buying an additional 64,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 823,363 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 482,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPMT traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $9.20. 376,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,383. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.63 million, a PE ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPMT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

