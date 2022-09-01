Short Interest in Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Expands By 5.1%

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 518,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GKSGF opened at 34.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 34.40. Grenke has a 12-month low of 32.01 and a 12-month high of 45.00.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

