Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Drops By 10.0%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 293,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of ESGD stock opened at $62.05 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $68.18.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
