Short Interest in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Increases By 7.9%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

JinkoSolar announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 412.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 143,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 115,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.03.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

