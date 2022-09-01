Short Interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Increases By 6.4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,470,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 38,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

KE Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $17.35. 8,089,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,006,888. KE has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of -1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KE will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 1,805.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of KE by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

