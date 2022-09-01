Short Interest in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Decreases By 18.4%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the July 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AZEK by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AZEK by 920.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 799,760 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AZEK by 505.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 758,610 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in AZEK by 466.8% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 880,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after acquiring an additional 725,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 667,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,250. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

