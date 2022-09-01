Short Interest in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Increases By 7.0%

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 314,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.67.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $9.71 on Thursday, reaching $297.15. 23,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,705. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $284.01 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.06 and a 200 day moving average of $354.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after purchasing an additional 489,118 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,046,000 after acquiring an additional 212,257 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 92.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,310,000 after acquiring an additional 167,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,647 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

