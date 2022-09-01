Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 199,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.74. 197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,057. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSRR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,563.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 182.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $330,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.