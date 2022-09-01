SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.78

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.78 and last traded at C$6.81, with a volume of 79400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.17.

Separately, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$987.76 million and a PE ratio of 693.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.60.

SilverCrest Metals ( TSE:SIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

