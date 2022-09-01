Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 11,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 779,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBGI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.35) by $3.18. The business had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Stories

