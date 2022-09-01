Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $81.40

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.40 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 81.60 ($0.99), with a volume of 2055827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.20 ($1.01).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Sirius Real Estate Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £914.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sirius Real Estate

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,025 ($4,863.46).

About Sirius Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.