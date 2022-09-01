Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 5,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 1,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

SVKEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 96 to SEK 97 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 95 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

