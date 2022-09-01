Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.90

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 32142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Slam Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Institutional Trading of Slam

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Slam by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,320,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after buying an additional 1,559,299 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Slam by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,813,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 739,932 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Slam by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 643,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Slam by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after buying an additional 639,622 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in Slam by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after buying an additional 539,581 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

