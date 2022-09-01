Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.81.

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.6 %

SMAR opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,261 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,009,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,841,000 after buying an additional 203,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.