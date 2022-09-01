Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.81.

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.6 %

SMAR opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,261 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,009,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,841,000 after buying an additional 203,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

