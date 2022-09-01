Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.56)-($0.49) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.63). The company issued revenue guidance of $750-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.01 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

NYSE SMAR traded down $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,438. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.81.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 386.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 221,173 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $12,052,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,326,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

