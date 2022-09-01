Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.16)-($0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $193-$194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.32 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,084,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.81.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,480,000 after acquiring an additional 66,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Smartsheet by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,326,000 after acquiring an additional 82,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,445,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,174,000 after buying an additional 49,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

