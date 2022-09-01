Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Up 4.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 803,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 45,378,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of Snap to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 730.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Snap by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 166.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 25.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 5.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

