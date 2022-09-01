Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Increased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 6,357.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 108,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA opened at $217.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.91.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.