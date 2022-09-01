SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Stock Price Down 1.4%

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

SoFi Gig Economy ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Gig Economy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 7.43% of SoFi Gig Economy ETF worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

