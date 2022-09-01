Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Position Cut by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 42.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,664,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,467 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,559,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,876 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,126,000. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sonos by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,258,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34,018 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,797,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,921. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonos Trading Down 1.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ SONO opened at $15.04 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sonos to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

