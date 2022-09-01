SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 2.4%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.93. 3,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 220,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
SoundHound AI Trading Down 1.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoundHound AI (SOUN)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.