SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 2.4%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.93. 3,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 220,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $512,000.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

